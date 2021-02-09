Another cold morning across the Chicago area

With cold Arctic-source high pressure overhead, clearing skies, a fresh snow cover and north winds 5 to 15 mph, temperatures fell below zero across much of northeast Illinois this Tuesday morning. Clouds and snow were slower to depart in northwest Indiana, so temperatures stayed above zero in that area.

Lowest temperatures and coldest wind chills were observed at a couple of the area “cold spots” this morning – the Aurora/Sugar Grove airport registered a low temp of -15 with a coldest wind chill of -30, while the Rochelle airport hit a low of -19 and a coldest wind chill of -29. Chicago’s official observing site at O’Hare hit a low temperature of zero and a coldest wind chill of -20.

Following is a list of area airport locations with their lowest temperature and coldest wind chills this morning:

Location/low temp/coldest wind chill

Rochelle…-19/-29

Aurora/Sugar Grove…-15/-30

Freeport…-16/-17

Sterling/Rock Falls…-11/-24

Janesville, WI…-8/-22

Peru/Ottawa…-6/-15

DeKalb…-6/-25

Du Page/West Chicago…-6/-22

Morris/Washburn…-5/-15

Waukegan…-3/-18

Kenosha, WI…-3/-17

O’Hare…0/-20

Palwaukee/Wheeling…0/-15

Midway…3/-13

Joliet…3/-10

Lansing…4/-10

Rockford…4/-5

Pontiac…4/-13

Gary, IN…7/-7

Rensselaer, IN…10/0

Valparaiso, IN…12/-1