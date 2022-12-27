Skies were just partly cloudy overnight and early this morning and winds calm or very light at many locations, allowing enough radiational heat loss over a still fresh snow cover to see temps drop into the single digits with sub-zero readings along and west of Interstate 39. Lowest temp was -4 at Rochelle and the coldest wind chill reading -14 at the same location.

Readings will be on the rise today as winds pick up out of the southwest – highs reaching the mid to upper 20s. The warming trend should continue into the latter part of the week.

Following is a list of local airport locations with their lowest overnight/early morning temps and coldest wind chills

Aurora/Sugar Grove…2/-10

Morris/Washburn…3/-9

DuPage/West Chicago…4/-7

Freeport…-1/-10

Lansing…4/-7

Kankakee…3/-5

Joliet…4/-3

Romeoville/Lewis Univ…3/-11

Midway…8/-3

O’Hare…8/-3

Pontiac…3/-7

Palwaukee/Wheeling…8/0

Rockford…-1/-12

Rochelle…-4/-14

Sterling/Rock Falls…-1/-11

Waukegan…7/-3

Peru/Ottawa…3/-10

NW Indiana:

Gary…9/-2

Rensselaer…9/-4

Valparaiso…7/-6



SE Wisconsin:

Kenosha…6/-7

Janesville…0/-8

*Burlington/Lake Geneva and DeKalb data missing