Skies were just partly cloudy overnight and early this morning and winds calm or very light at many locations, allowing enough radiational heat loss over a still fresh snow cover to see temps drop into the single digits with sub-zero readings along and west of Interstate 39. Lowest temp was -4 at Rochelle and the coldest wind chill reading -14 at the same location.
Readings will be on the rise today as winds pick up out of the southwest – highs reaching the mid to upper 20s. The warming trend should continue into the latter part of the week.
Following is a list of local airport locations with their lowest overnight/early morning temps and coldest wind chills
Aurora/Sugar Grove…2/-10
Morris/Washburn…3/-9
DuPage/West Chicago…4/-7
Freeport…-1/-10
Lansing…4/-7
Kankakee…3/-5
Joliet…4/-3
Romeoville/Lewis Univ…3/-11
Midway…8/-3
O’Hare…8/-3
Pontiac…3/-7
Palwaukee/Wheeling…8/0
Rockford…-1/-12
Rochelle…-4/-14
Sterling/Rock Falls…-1/-11
Waukegan…7/-3
Peru/Ottawa…3/-10
NW Indiana:
Gary…9/-2
Rensselaer…9/-4
Valparaiso…7/-6
SE Wisconsin:
Kenosha…6/-7
Janesville…0/-8
*Burlington/Lake Geneva and DeKalb data missing