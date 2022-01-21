Another cold morning across the Chicago area

With a weakening cold arctic-source high pressure overhead, clear skies and light winds, temps once again dropped into single digits across the Chicago area early this Friday morning. Sub-zero temps were recorded far north and west along with widespread negative wind chills. Close- in and around and around the sound end of Lake Michigan into NW Indiana temps were modified by the “urban heat island” and some remnant cloudiness/snow showers. Lowest temp was a -5 at Freeport and coldest wind chill was a -12 at Aurora. Chicago’s official observation site at O’Hare International Airport recorded a low temp of 7 degrees and coldest wind chill of -6.

Following is a list of area airport locations with lowest temps and coldest wind chills this morning:

Location/low temp/coldest wind chill

Freeport….-5/-5

Sterling/Rock Falls….-3/-3

Rochelle….-1/-7

Rockford….-1/-1

DeKalb/….0/-10

Aurora/sugar Grove….2/-12

Peru/Ottawa….2/-8

Du Page….3/-7

Morris/Washburn….3/-7

Pontiac…3/3

Waukegan…5/-7

Romeoville/Lewis Univ….5/-5

Joliet….5/1

O’Hare…7/-6

Kankakee….7/4

Midway….10/-1

Lansing….11/5

NW Indiana:

Valparaiso….11/5

Gary….14/6

Rensselaer….18/6



SE Wisconsin:

Burlington/Lake Geneva….-3/-3

Janesville….-2/-2

Kenosha….5/-6

