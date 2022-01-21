Another cold morning across the Chicago area

With a weakening cold arctic-source high pressure overhead, clear skies and light winds, temps once again dropped into single digits across the Chicago area early this Friday morning. Sub-zero temps were recorded far north and west along with widespread negative wind chills. Close- in and around and around the sound end of Lake Michigan into NW Indiana temps were modified by the “urban heat island” and some remnant cloudiness/snow showers. Lowest temp was a -5 at Freeport and coldest wind chill was a -12 at Aurora. Chicago’s official observation site at O’Hare International Airport recorded a low temp of 7 degrees and coldest wind chill of -6.
Following is a list of area airport locations with lowest temps and coldest wind chills this morning:
Location/low temp/coldest wind chill
Freeport….-5/-5
Sterling/Rock Falls….-3/-3
Rochelle….-1/-7
Rockford….-1/-1
DeKalb/….0/-10
Aurora/sugar Grove….2/-12
Peru/Ottawa….2/-8
Du Page….3/-7
Morris/Washburn….3/-7
Pontiac…3/3
Waukegan…5/-7
Romeoville/Lewis Univ….5/-5
Joliet….5/1
O’Hare…7/-6
Kankakee….7/4
Midway….10/-1
Lansing….11/5
NW Indiana:
Valparaiso….11/5
Gary….14/6
Rensselaer….18/6
SE Wisconsin:
Burlington/Lake Geneva….-3/-3
Janesville….-2/-2
Kenosha….5/-6