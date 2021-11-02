Another chilly start to the day – coldest yet this fall in the city



With cold Canadian-source high pressure centered over the Midwest, mostly clear skies and light westerly winds, temperatures dropped below freezing at most area airport locations early this Tuesday morning. Readings hit the 32-degree freezing mark for the first time this fall at both Midway and the official O’Hare sites. Coldest temps were 24-degrees at Rochelle and 25-degrees at Aurora/Sugar Grove.

Highs today will struggle to reach the middle-40s, and with clear skies and light winds we could experience our coldest night so far area-wide tonight.

Following is a list of low temperatures at area airport locations this Tuesday morning.

Location/low temp

Rochelle….24

Aurora/Sugar Grove….25

Rockford….48

Freeport….28

Kankakee…28

Lansing….29

Romeoville/Lewis Univ…..29

Pontiac….29

DeKalb….29

Morris/Washburn….29

Sterling/Rock Falls….29

Schaumburg….30

Peru/Ottawa….30

DuPage/West Chicago….30

Waukegan….31

Midway….32

O’Hare….32

Joliet….32

Palwaukee/Wheeling….33NW Indiana:

Valparaiso….28

Rensselaer….30

Gary….32



SE Wisconsin:

Janesville….28

Burlington/Lake Geneva….30

Kenosha….31