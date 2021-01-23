Another chilly morning across the Chicago area

With high pressure overhead, skies were clear with light winds across northeast Illinois into northwest Indiana early this Saturday morning. Lowest recorded readings at area airport locations were -3 at Freeport just west of Rockford, a -2 at Burlington just north of Lake Geneva and zero at Janesville in southern Wisconsin and zero at Rochelle along the I-39 corridor west of the Fox River Valley. Chicago’s official low at the O’Hare observing site with 10 degrees. With light winds area wind chills were mostly in the single digits above and below zero – the coldest wind chills were -11 at Burlington and -9 at Rochelle and farther west at Sterling/Rock Falls.

Following is a list of low temperatures and coldest wind chills at area airport observation sites: Location/low temp/coldest wind chill

Freeport…-3/-6

Burlington, WI…-2/-11

Janesville, WI…0/-6

Rochelle…0/-9

Sterling/Rock Falls…1/-9

Aurora/Sugar grove…2/-7

Rockford…3/-1

DeKalb…4/-5

Du Page/West Chicago…4/-2

Schaumburg…5/5

Kenosha, WI…5/-6

Peru/Ottawa…6/6

Waukegan…7/0

Pontiac…7/5

Romeoville/Lewis Univ…7/-1

Joliet…7/7

Morris/Washburn…7/-2

Palwaukee/Wheeling…8/4

Rensselaer, IN…9/4

Lansing…9/9

Kankakee…9/1

O’Hare…10/3

Valparaiso, IN…10/0

Gary, IN…10/3

Midway…12/4









