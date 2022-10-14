With a Freeze Warning in effect, temperatures dropped into the lower30s over a good portion of the Chicago area this Friday morning. Lowest readings at airport locations were pretty uniform in locations away from the lake with closer-in O’Hare, Palwaukee and Midway registering lows at or just below 40-degrees. Our “normal” Chicago low for this date is 46-degrees.

Following is a list of area airport low temps:

Location/Low temp

Freeport…31

Kankakee…31

Rochelle…31

DeKalb…32

Pontiac…32

Peru/Ottawa…33

Sterling/Rock Falls…33

Lansing…33

Morris/Washburn…33

Joliet…33

Rockford…33

Aurora/Sugar Grove…34

Romeoville/Lewis Univ…34

Du Page/West Chicago…36

Waukegan…37

O’Hare…39

Midway…40

Palwaukee/Wheeling…40





NW Indiana

Valparaiso…31

Gary…34

Rensselaer…37



SE Wisconsin

Burlington/Lake Geneva…32

Janesville…34

Kenosha…38