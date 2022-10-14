With a Freeze Warning in effect, temperatures dropped into the lower30s over a good portion of the Chicago area this Friday morning. Lowest readings at airport locations were pretty uniform in locations away from the lake with closer-in O’Hare, Palwaukee and Midway registering lows at or just below 40-degrees. Our “normal” Chicago low for this date is 46-degrees.
Following is a list of area airport low temps:
Location/Low temp
Freeport…31
Kankakee…31
Rochelle…31
DeKalb…32
Pontiac…32
Peru/Ottawa…33
Sterling/Rock Falls…33
Lansing…33
Morris/Washburn…33
Joliet…33
Rockford…33
Aurora/Sugar Grove…34
Romeoville/Lewis Univ…34
Du Page/West Chicago…36
Waukegan…37
O’Hare…39
Midway…40
Palwaukee/Wheeling…40
NW Indiana
Valparaiso…31
Gary…34
Rensselaer…37
SE Wisconsin
Burlington/Lake Geneva…32
Janesville…34
Kenosha…38