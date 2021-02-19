Another chilly morning across the Chicago area

A reinforcing surge of colder air has followed the upper-level impulse that triggered the cloudiness and snow showers yesterday. With clearing skies and light west winds, temperatures dropped into single digits above and below zero across northeast Illinois and northwest Indiana this Friday morning. Coldest readings at area airport locations were at the usual cold spots Aurora/Sugar Grove and Rochelle – each bottomed-out at a -8-degrees. Chicago’s official low temperature at O’Hare was 8-above.

Under partly sunny skies, because of the influx of colder air highs today will generally run in the upper teens to lower 20s with another cold night likely ahead.

Following is a list of area airport locations and their low temps this morning:Location/Low temperature

Aurora/Sugar Grove….-8

Rochelle….-8

Pontiac….-5

Rensselaer IN….-4

Romeoville/Lewis Univ….-2

Kankakee….-2

Sterling/Rock Falls….-2

Joliet….-1

Morris/Washburn….0

Freeport….1

DuPage/West Chicago….1

Rockford….2

DeKalb….2

Peru/Ottawa….2

Lansing…3

Janesville WI….3

Valparaiso….4

Schaumburg….6

Kenosha WI….7

Midway….8

Palwaukee/Wheeling….8

O’Hare….8

Gary IN….9

