All severe weather watches and warnings have expired… All clear for now, but more severe weather possible Tuesday.

A long day of tornadoes, severe thunderstorms, and heavy rainfall has come to an end. While Monday’s storms produced some damage and flooding, it appears that there were no injuries or fatalities associated with them.

Below is a preliminary list of Monday’s rainfall and severe weather events compiled by the National Weather Service in Romeoville.

PRELIMINARY LOCAL STORM REPORT...SUMMARY NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE CHICAGO IL 1131 PM CDT MON AUG 9 2021 ..TIME... ...EVENT... ...CITY LOCATION... ...LAT.LON... ..DATE... ....MAG.... ..COUNTY LOCATION..ST.. ...SOURCE.... ..REMARKS.. 0948 PM HEAVY RAIN 1 WNW SOUTH ELGIN 42.00N 88.31W 08/09/2021 M2.65 INCH KANE IL PUBLIC RAINFALL TOTAL FOR THE DAY. 0658 PM TORNADO 1 WSW CAMPTON HILLS 41.93N 88.42W 08/09/2021 KANE IL TRAINED SPOTTER MULTIPLE REPORTS OF A BRIEF TORNADO NEAR CAMPTON HILLS. 0644 PM TORNADO 1 ESE LILY LAKE 41.95N 88.46W 08/09/2021 KANE IL AMATEUR RADIO MULTIPLE REPORTS OF A WEAK TORNADO NEAR LILY LAKE. 0631 PM TORNADO 1 S VIRGIL 41.93N 88.54W 08/09/2021 KANE IL AMATEUR RADIO RAIN-WRAPPED TORNADO REPORTED NEAR BEITH ROAD AND MEREDITH ROAD. 0629 PM FUNNEL CLOUD 3 NE MAPLE PARK 41.94N 88.56W 08/09/2021 KANE IL AMATEUR RADIO TORNADO ON THE GROUND NORTHEAST OF MAPLE PARK. 0621 PM HEAVY RAIN ISLAND LAKE 42.27N 88.20W 08/09/2021 M2.78 INCH LAKE IL TRAINED SPOTTER RAINFALL AT PERSONAL WEATHER STATION SINCE 7 AM. 0618 PM TORNADO 4 ESE SYCAMORE 41.96N 88.62W 08/09/2021 DE KALB IL TRAINED SPOTTER TORNADO ON THE GROUND EAST OF SYCAMORE. POSSIBLE DAMAGE TO STRUCTURES. 0617 PM TORNADO 2 SE SYCAMORE 41.96N 88.66W 08/09/2021 DE KALB IL TRAINED SPOTTER TORNADO ON THE GROUND EAST OF SPOTTER AT BETHANY ROAD AND IL-23. 0613 PM TORNADO 2 SSE SYCAMORE 41.97N 88.67W 08/09/2021 DE KALB IL BROADCAST MEDIA TV CREW REPORTS DAMAGE TO TREES AND POWER LINES NEAR BETHANY ROAD AND FENSTERMAKER ROAD NEAR SYCAMORE. TIME ESTIMATED BY RADAR. 0605 PM FUNNEL CLOUD 3 WSW SYCAMORE 41.97N 88.74W 08/09/2021 DE KALB IL TRAINED SPOTTER MULTIPLE REPORTS RECEIVED OF WALL CLOUD WITH POSSIBLE FUNNELS BETWEEN DEKALB AND SYCAMORE. 0602 PM TORNADO 1 NW PAW PAW 41.70N 89.00W 08/09/2021 LEE IL NWS EMPLOYEE MULTIPLE REPORTS OF BRIEF TORNADO TOUCHDOWN. 0528 PM TORNADO 2 SW ESMOND 42.01N 88.96W 08/09/2021 OGLE IL TRAINED SPOTTER UPDATES PREVIOUS TORNADO REPORT FROM 2 SW ESMOND. NUMEROUS REPORTS OF SMALL TORNADO WITH VISIBLE DEBRIS ON THE GROUND. VIDEO SHARED TO SOCIAL MEDIA SHOWS SMALL TORNADO ON THE GROUND MOVING EAST ALONG IL-64 FOR SEVERAL MINUTES. 0526 PM TORNADO 2 WSW BURLINGTON 42.05N 88.58W 08/09/2021 KANE IL LAW ENFORCEMENT CORRECTS AND UPDATES PREVIOUS TSTM WND DMG REPORT FROM 2 WSW BURLINGTON. KANE COUNTY SHERIFFS OFFICE REPORTS DAMAGE TO A STRUCTURE ALONG PLANK ROAD NEAR EAGLE ROAD. CONFIRMED TORNADO WITH THIS DAMAGE GIVEN TORNADO DEBRIS SIGNATURE ON KLOT FROM ABOUT 5:24 PM UNTIL 5:33 PM. TIME ESTIMATED BY RADAR. 0452 PM TORNADO 3 SW KINGSTON 42.07N 88.80W 08/09/2021 DE KALB IL PUBLIC MULTIPLE REPORTS OF A TORNADO SOUTH OF KENTLAND AND KINGSTON. 0448 PM TORNADO 1 N MCHENRY 42.36N 88.27W 08/09/2021 MCHENRY IL LAW ENFORCEMENT MCHENRY PD REPORTS POSSIBLE TORNADO NEAR BLAKE ROAD AND RICHMOND ROAD IN MCHENRY. 0440 PM TSTM WND DMG 1 ESE MCCULLOM LAKE 42.36N 88.27W 08/09/2021 MCHENRY IL LAW ENFORCEMENT DAMAGE TO PORCHES ALONG EVERGREEN CIRCLE IN MCHENRY. TIME ESTIMATED BY RADAR. 0432 PM TORNADO 2 SE ESMOND 42.02N 88.91W 08/09/2021 DE KALB IL PUBLIC MULTIPLE REPORTS OF A TORNADO SOUTHEAST OF ESMOND. 0430 PM FUNNEL CLOUD MONROE CENTER 42.10N 89.00W 08/09/2021 OGLE IL BROADCAST MEDIA TV CREW SPOTTED FUNNEL CLOUD FOR 5-10 SECONDS NEAR MONROE CENTER. 0410 PM FLOOD 3 SE BELVIDERE 42.23N 88.80W 08/09/2021 BOONE IL TRAINED SPOTTER FLOODING OF SMALL STREAMS AND DITCHES. RELAYED VIA SPOTTER NETWORK. 0405 PM FLOOD 1 E ROCKFORD 42.27N 89.07W 08/09/2021 WINNEBAGO IL PUBLIC MULTIPLE VIDEOS SHARED VIA SOCIAL MEDIA SHOW MINOR STREET FLOODING IN ROCKFORD. 0355 PM FLOOD 1 NNW ROCKFORD 42.29N 89.11W 08/09/2021 WINNEBAGO IL BROADCAST MEDIA PHOTO SHARED VIA SOCIAL MEDIA BY BROADCAST MEDIA SHOWS MINOR FLOODING OF AUBURN STREET NEAR RUSSELL AVENUE. TWO LANES BLOCKED, ROAD CLOSED BY POLICE. 0330 PM HEAVY RAIN 1 NE ROCKFORD 42.29N 89.07W 08/09/2021 M2.52 INCH WINNEBAGO IL PUBLIC UPDATES PREVIOUS HEAVY RAIN REPORT FROM 1 NE ROCKFORD. PRIVATE WEATHER STATION REPORTS 2.52 INCHES OVER 30 MINUTES AND 1.82 INCHES OVER 20 MINUTES JUST NORTH OF DOWNTOWN ROCKFORD. STORM TOTAL SINCE 2:00 PM IS 2.53 INCHES. 0305 PM FLOOD 1 S LOVES PARK 42.30N 89.06W 08/09/2021 WINNEBAGO IL PUBLIC NUMEROUS PUBLIC REPORTS OF STREET FLOODING RECEIVED VIA MPING IN ROCKFORD AND LOVES PARK AREAS. 1200 PM HEAVY RAIN 2 SSE WOODSTOCK 42.28N 88.43W 08/09/2021 M4.40 INCH MCHENRY IL PUBLIC PRIVATE WEATHER STATION REPORTED 4.4 INCHES SINCE 6:00 AM, WITH ABOUT 2 INCHES IN 1 HOUR ENDING AT 10:25 AM. 1200 PM HEAVY RAIN 2 WSW MARENGO 42.24N 88.65W 08/09/2021 M4.54 INCH MCHENRY IL PUBLIC PRIVATE WEATHER STATION REPORTED 4.54 INCHES SINCE 6:00 AM, WITH OVER 2.8 INCHES IN 90 MINUTES. 1200 PM HEAVY RAIN 1 WSW WOODSTOCK 42.31N 88.48W 08/09/2021 M4.21 INCH MCHENRY IL PUBLIC PRIVATE WEATHER STATION REPORTED 4.21 INCHES SINCE 6:00 AM, WITH OVER 1.9 INCHES IN 1 HOUR ENDING 10:15 AM. 1200 PM HEAVY RAIN 2 SE MARENGO 42.24N 88.59W 08/09/2021 E4.55 INCH MCHENRY IL PUBLIC PRIVATE WEATHER STATION REPORTS 4.55 INCHES SINCE 6:00 AM, WITH OVER 2 INCHES IN 1 HOUR ENDING AT 10:00 AM. 1200 PM HEAVY RAIN 3 SW TIMBERLANE 42.30N 88.90W 08/09/2021 M4.68 INCH BOONE IL PUBLIC PRIVATE WEATHER STATION REPORTED 4.68 INCHES SINCE 6:00 AM, WITH OVER 2.5 INCHES IN 1 HOUR ENDING AT 9:30 AM. 1145 AM HEAVY RAIN 2 NE GARDEN PRAIRIE 42.28N 88.69W 08/09/2021 M4.46 INCH MCHENRY IL PUBLIC PRIVATE WEATHER STATION REPORTED 4.46 INCHES SINCE 6:00 AM, WITH OVER 2.2 INCHES IN 1 HOUR ENDING 9:55 AM. 0930 AM HEAVY RAIN 1 WNW CHERRY VALLEY 42.24N 88.98W 08/09/2021 M2.19 INCH WINNEBAGO IL TRAINED SPOTTER 2.19 INCHES AS OF 9:30 AM, WITH 1.92 INCHES IN 1 HOUR.

With a hot and humid air mass in place, conditions are primed for another round of severe weather on Tuesday.