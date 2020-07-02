WATCH LIVE
Air Quality Alert issued for Thursday

CHICAGO — The Illinois Environmental Protection Agency has determined an Air Pollution Action Day will be declared for Thursday July 2 for through at least Thursday night.

An Air Pollution Action Day is declared when weather conditions are such that widespread ozone and or particulate levels are expected to be at or above the unhealthy for sensitive groups category of the Air Quality Index.

Area residents with  pulmonary or respiratory disease such as asthma should limit prolonged outdoor activity.

