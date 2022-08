MESOSCALE DISCUSSION 1742 NWS STORM PREDICTION CENTER NORMAN OK 1253 PM CDT MON AUG 29 2022 AREAS AFFECTED...NORTHERN ILLINOIS AND INDIANA...SOUTHWEST LOWER MICHIGAN CONCERNING...SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 527... VALID 291753Z - 292000Z THE SEVERE WEATHER THREAT FOR SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 527 CONTINUES. SUMMARY...STRONG TO SEVERE WIND GUSTS REMAIN POSSIBLE ACROSS WATCH 527, AND AN ADDITIONAL WATCH MAY BE NEEDED DOWNSTREAM INTO PARTS OF LOWER MICHIGAN AND NORTHERN INDIANA. DISCUSSION...A COMPLEX OF STORMS WITH NORTHERN AND SOUTHERN OUTFLOW BULGES HAS GRADUALLY STRENGTHENED THIS AFTERNOON, WITH GUSTS GENERALLY 40-50 KT ACROSS NORTHERN IL. THE NORTHERN SECTION OF THIS LINE IS NOW CROSSING INTO LAKE MI, AND WILL EVENTUALLY EMERGE INTO SOUTHWEST LOWER MI WHERE STRONG INSTABILITY IS IN PLACE. THE SOUTHERN HALF OF THE COMPLEX ALSO REMAINS STRONG, AND MAY BECOME DOMINANT AS IT MOVES DOWN THE 3000+ MLCAPE INSTABILITY AXIS INTO IN LATER THIS AFTERNOON. AS SUCH, AN ADDITIONAL WATCH COULD BE NEEDED PRIOR TO 19Z.

