The cold front came through the Chicago area from the west, about on time last night – hitting westernmost locations along the I-39 corridor just before midnight and finally passing off to the east into Indiana between 2 and 3AM this morning. Ahead of the front, riding SW winds, temps peaked in the upper 40s and lower 50s, then fell quickly after the frontal passage with winds shifting to the west-northwest. Strongest wind gusts occurred shortly after frontal passage – you may have been aroused about that time as gusts hit 45 to 50 mph at several observing sites.

Temperatures were still falling between 7 and 8AM this morning – generally running in the teens to lower 20s, while wind chills were mostly single digits. Lowest temps and coldest wind chills were along and west of Interstate-39 and the Fox River Valley. Checking area airport locations, low temp was 17-deg at Freeport and Sterling/Rock Falls with 18 at Rockford, DeKalb, and Rochelle. Coldest wind chills of -1 were also in the same area. Peak wind gusts of 51 mph were recorded at Aurora/Sugar Grove and Du Page/West Chicago – O’Hare hit 47 mph and Midway clocked a peak gust of 43 mph.

Following is a list of area airport observations of Low temp/coldest wind chill and peak gust in that order:

Aurora/Sugar Grove…20/ 4 /gust 51

Morris/Washburn…21/ 4 / gust 43

DeKalb…18/ -1 / gust 43

Du Page/West Chicago…21/ 6 / gust 51

Freeport…17/ -1 / gust 38

Lansing…24 / 7 / gust 39

Kankakee…22 /7 / gust 44

Joliet…23 /11 / gust 35

Romeoville/Lewis Univ…21 / 8 / gust 40

Midway…23 / 10 / gust 43

O’Hare…23 / 10 / gust 47

Pontiac…21 / 5 / gust 44

Palwaukee/Wheeling….24 / 10 / gust 44

Rockford….18 / 3 / gust 44

Rochelle…18 / 1 / gust 39

Sterling/Rock Falls…17 / -1 / gust 45

Waukegan…25 / 6 / gust 44

Peru/Ottawa…19 / 2 /gust 48NW Indiana

Gary…25 / 10 / gust 36

Rensselaer…30 / 17 / gust 46

Valparaiso…26 / 12 / gust 48



SE Wisconsin

Burlington/Lake Geneva…22 / 8 / gust 33

Kenosha…25 / 10 / gust 41

Janesville…19 / 5 / gust 36









