After record May rains, many Chicago-area rivers still running above flood Tuesday morning

Flooding continues on many Chicago-area rivers and streams Tuesday. Major flooding is occurring or forecast on segments of the Illinois, and Des Plaines Rivers. Moderate Flooding is in progress on segments of the Kishwaukee, Vermilion, Kankakee, Fox, DuPage, and Mazon Rivers with Minor Flooding on many others. Rivers in Flood or under Advisories are depicted in green segments on the headlined map.

Showers associated with the same slow-moving low pressure disturbance that inundated our area the past few days continued this morning – adding another 0.23-inch to Chicago’s official rain gage located on O’Hare International Airport, making the monthly rainfall total 8.42-inches, easily surpassing the old May record of 8.25-inches set just last year.

Following is the latest Hydrologic River Stage and Flood Forecasts issued by the Chicago National Weather Service Office:

Hydrologic Summary National Weather Service Chicago/Romeoville IL 730 AM CDT Tue May 19 2020 Location Flood Stage Time 24-hr Flood Stage Today Change Forecast North Branch Chicago River Chicago (Pulaski Road 18.0 16.75 07 AM Tue -1.07 ADVISORY Des Plaines River Russell 7.0 8.67 06 AM Tue 0.66 MINOR Gurnee 7.0 9.78 06 AM Tue 0.32 MODERATE Lincolnshire 12.5 15.26 07 AM Tue -0.45 MODERATE Des Plaines 15.0 19.64 07 AM Tue 0.24 MAJOR River Forest 16.0 17.18 07 AM Tue -0.20 MINOR Riverside 7.5 9.24 07 AM Tue -0.67 MAJOR Fox River Algonquin Lock & Dam t 9.5 11.13 06 AM Tue 0.04 MODERATE Montgomery 13.5 14.07 07 AM Tue -0.54 MINOR Dayton 12.0 16.70 07 AM Tue 0.93 MINOR East Branch Du Page River Bolingbrook 19.5 20.76 06 AM Tue -1.48 MINOR West Branch Du Page River Warrenville 11.5 11.87 07 AM Tue -1.77 MINOR Du Page River Plainfield 12.0 13.13 07 AM Tue -0.22 MINOR Shorewood 6.5 8.94 07 AM Tue -0.54 MODERATE Iroquois River Rensselaer 12.0 11.81 06 AM Tue 0.59 ADVISORY Foresman 18.0 16.11 07 AM Tue 1.37 ADVISORY Chebanse 16.0 14.90 07 AM Tue 0.70 ADVISORY Iroquois 18.0 17.07 07 AM Tue 1.14 ADVISORY Sugar Creek Milford 18.0 19.98 07 AM Tue 0.64 MINOR Kankakee River Dunns Bridge 10.0 8.88 07 AM Tue 0.31 Kouts 11.0 10.03 07 AM Tue 0.18 Shelby 10.5 11.58 07 AM Tue 0.41 MODERATE Momence 5.0 6.24 07 AM Tue -0.42 MINOR Wilmington 6.5 7.30 07 AM Tue -1.48 MINOR Thorn Creek Thornton 10.0 8.97 06 AM Tue -2.93 Little Calumet River Dyer 12.0 5.70 07 AM Tue -5.29 Munster (H 12.0 12.40 07 AM Tue -1.34 MINOR South Holland 16.5 14.35 07 AM Tue -0.73 Mazon River Coal City 12.0 16.33 07 AM Tue -0.05 MODERATE Vermilion River Pontiac 14.0 16.62 07 AM Tue 1.21 MODERATE Leonore 16.0 22.85 07 AM Tue 2.65 MODERATE Upper Illinois River Morris 16.0 24.78 07 AM Tue 3.03 MAJOR Ottawa 463.0 472.37 06 AM Tue 4.01 MAJOR La Salle 20.0 32.05 07 AM Tue 4.73 MAJOR S Branch Kishwaukee River DeKalb 10.0 7.36 07 AM Tue -1.45 Kishwaukee River Belvidere 9.0 10.50 06 AM Tue 1.72 MODERATE Perryville 12.0 14.94 06 AM Tue -0.64 MINOR Pecatonica River Shirland 12.0 10.59 07 AM Tue 0.39 Rock River Rockton 10.0 6.94 06 AM Tue 0.06 Latham Park 9.0 7.17 06 AM Tue -0.09 Rockford (Auburn Stree 6.0 3.19 07 AM Tue -0.60 Byron 13.0 12.97 07 AM Tue 0.83 ADVISORY Dixon 16.0 14.68 06 AM Tue 0.69 ADVISORY