After record May rains, many Chicago-area rivers still running above flood Tuesday morning

Flooding continues on many Chicago-area rivers and streams Tuesday. Major flooding is occurring or forecast on segments of the Illinois, and Des Plaines Rivers.  Moderate Flooding is in progress on segments of the Kishwaukee, Vermilion, Kankakee, Fox, DuPage, and Mazon Rivers with Minor Flooding on many others. Rivers in Flood or under Advisories are depicted in green segments on the headlined map.

Showers associated with the same slow-moving low pressure disturbance that inundated our area the past few days continued this morning – adding another 0.23-inch to Chicago’s official rain gage located on O’Hare International Airport, making the monthly rainfall total 8.42-inches, easily surpassing the old May record of 8.25-inches set just last year.

Following is the latest Hydrologic River Stage and Flood Forecasts issued by the Chicago National Weather Service Office: 

Hydrologic Summary
National Weather Service Chicago/Romeoville IL
730 AM CDT Tue May 19 2020

Location             Flood    Stage  Time      24-hr   Flood
                     Stage    Today            Change Forecast

North Branch Chicago River
Chicago (Pulaski Road 18.0    16.75  07 AM Tue  -1.07 ADVISORY

Des Plaines River
Russell                7.0     8.67  06 AM Tue   0.66 MINOR
Gurnee                 7.0     9.78  06 AM Tue   0.32 MODERATE
Lincolnshire          12.5    15.26  07 AM Tue  -0.45 MODERATE
Des Plaines           15.0    19.64  07 AM Tue   0.24 MAJOR
River Forest          16.0    17.18  07 AM Tue  -0.20 MINOR
Riverside              7.5     9.24  07 AM Tue  -0.67 MAJOR

Fox River
Algonquin Lock & Dam t 9.5    11.13  06 AM Tue   0.04 MODERATE
Montgomery            13.5    14.07  07 AM Tue  -0.54 MINOR
Dayton                12.0    16.70  07 AM Tue   0.93 MINOR

East Branch Du Page River
Bolingbrook           19.5    20.76  06 AM Tue  -1.48 MINOR

West Branch Du Page River
Warrenville           11.5    11.87  07 AM Tue  -1.77 MINOR

Du Page River
Plainfield            12.0    13.13  07 AM Tue  -0.22 MINOR
Shorewood              6.5     8.94  07 AM Tue  -0.54 MODERATE

Iroquois River
Rensselaer            12.0    11.81  06 AM Tue   0.59 ADVISORY
Foresman              18.0    16.11  07 AM Tue   1.37 ADVISORY
Chebanse              16.0    14.90  07 AM Tue   0.70 ADVISORY
Iroquois              18.0    17.07  07 AM Tue   1.14 ADVISORY

Sugar Creek
Milford               18.0    19.98  07 AM Tue   0.64 MINOR

Kankakee River
Dunns Bridge          10.0     8.88  07 AM Tue   0.31
Kouts                 11.0    10.03  07 AM Tue   0.18
Shelby                10.5    11.58  07 AM Tue   0.41 MODERATE
Momence                5.0     6.24  07 AM Tue  -0.42 MINOR
Wilmington             6.5     7.30  07 AM Tue  -1.48 MINOR

Thorn Creek
Thornton              10.0     8.97  06 AM Tue  -2.93

Little Calumet River
Dyer                  12.0     5.70  07 AM Tue  -5.29

Munster (H            12.0    12.40  07 AM Tue  -1.34 MINOR
South Holland         16.5    14.35  07 AM Tue  -0.73

Mazon River
Coal City             12.0    16.33  07 AM Tue  -0.05 MODERATE

Vermilion River
Pontiac               14.0    16.62  07 AM Tue   1.21 MODERATE
Leonore               16.0    22.85  07 AM Tue   2.65 MODERATE

Upper Illinois River
Morris                16.0    24.78  07 AM Tue   3.03 MAJOR
Ottawa               463.0   472.37  06 AM Tue   4.01 MAJOR
La Salle              20.0    32.05  07 AM Tue   4.73 MAJOR

S Branch Kishwaukee River
DeKalb                10.0     7.36  07 AM Tue  -1.45

Kishwaukee River
Belvidere              9.0    10.50  06 AM Tue   1.72 MODERATE
Perryville            12.0    14.94  06 AM Tue  -0.64 MINOR

Pecatonica River
Shirland              12.0    10.59  07 AM Tue   0.39

Rock River
Rockton               10.0     6.94  06 AM Tue   0.06
Latham Park            9.0     7.17  06 AM Tue  -0.09
Rockford (Auburn Stree 6.0     3.19  07 AM Tue  -0.60
Byron                 13.0    12.97  07 AM Tue   0.83 ADVISORY
Dixon                 16.0    14.68  06 AM Tue   0.69 ADVISORY

