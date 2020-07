Dear Tom,How is the Lake Michigan water level determined?Nannette DoudicanDear Nannette,The water levels are still-water surface elevations over the entire lakesurface. Water levels at specific locations may differ substantially due tometeorological influences. Official records are based on monthly averagewater levels and not daily water levels. The current high water levels areexpected to persist for at least the next six months, so flood-prone areasshould remain vulnerable. Lake Michigan and Lake Huron are considered to behydrologically one body of water connected by the Straits of Mackinac, sothe current near-record high Lake Michigan water levels also apply to LakeHuron. All lake levels for the 1918-2019 period are referenced to theInternational Great Lakes Datum of 1985 and have coordinated with Canada.