After a sunny Election Day, warm September-like temperatures will linger for a few more days

CHICAGO — How about these Election Day temperatures? We’re within striking distance of 70 degrees in Chicago, which is even warmer than we had thought and sooner than we thought the warmth would get here.

There’s limitless sun and the total demise of the snow cover that only last week covered most of the western and upper Midwest westward into the Plains, and accommodated the cold temperatures which dogged us through the past weekend.

Only 4.6% of the Lower 48 sat beneath a cover of snow as Tuesday dawned, compared to 35.1% last Wednesday.

This won’t be the last 70-degree temperature of the coming week either, as it now appears days will be well above normal with highs into the 60 degree and lower 70 degree range through next Monday.

Over 149 years of official temperature observations here in Chicago, 38% of years have recorded temperatures of 70 degrees or higher between now and the onset of winter’s real chill.

5-day predicted temp departures from Friday through next Tuesday

Starting Wednesday and over the following five days, temperatures may average 15-18 degrees above normal. That’s an extraordinary anomaly.

The cold is to return to the West with prospects of impressive snows in parts of the region out into the western Plains.

But the same storm which brings snow to that region is to place the Chicago area beneath its frontside “SSW” wind field through the weekend, into early next week.

Even when it cools here— and readings should drop as we move further into next week— the current reading is temperatures may only retreat to near normal if not a bit above on many days.

Monday evening upper air–STILL WARM HERE in Chicago