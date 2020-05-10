After a Mother’s Day colder than Christmas, sun returns later this week

CHICAGO — Temperatures crashed as cold air surged into Chicagoland Sunday, diving from 50s in the morning to the upper 30s in some places later in the day.

Storms crossing the region Sunday brought a mixture of chill rain and hail, or even snow, as well. Factor in the wind, and it felt like a different time of year.

In fact, it was warmer on Christmas Day 2020 than it was on Mother’s Day this year.

As the low pressure system moves farther east, winds will diminish and showers will end from the west later Sunday.

The partially-clearing skies and lighter winds may allow temperatures to drop into the lower 30s, especially west and north of Chicago, with possible scattered frost early Monday morning.