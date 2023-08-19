CHICAGO — We’ll have a bit of a haze to start Saturday with some wildfire smoke from Northwestern Canada still filtering in as temperatures start to rise as a hot stretch begins in the Chicago area.

The haze will clear out by the afternoon and we’ll see partly to mostly sunny skies. Winds will be a bit breezy out of the southwest with gusts up to 25 miles per hour. We’ll also start to see that humidity rise later in the day.

Highs are expected into the mid-80s this afternoon. Temperatures continue to climb Sunday with highs into the low to mid-90s. We’ll see humidity increase and heat index values into the triple digits.

A heat advisory is in effect from 1 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Sunday.

Full forecast details and more at the WGN Weather Center blog