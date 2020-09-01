After a bone-dry July and August, rains could bring relief to the Chicago area next week

CHICAGO — Thunder rumbled a few times early Tuesday afternoon on the North Side of Chicago, but the rains accompanying it aren’t likely to put much of a dent in the drought currently underway in the area.

In fact, model rainfall averages generally run from 0.10″ to as much as 0.59″ in a few spots, and coming days will see a return to 80-degree warmth and dry weather with a good deal of early September sunshine.

Here are Chicago’s precipitation probabilities over the coming week in 12-hour increments (day/night): Today: 62% / 41%, Wednesday 6% / 1%, Thursday 6% / 2%, Friday: 1% / 3%, Saturday: 3% / 9%, Sunday: 22% / 30%, Monday: 34%.

If this works out, chances for signficant precipitation are high. This is the forecast 7am CDT a week from Thursday



The warmest climatological summer (i.e. June, July and August) on record included a bone-dry July/August period across many parts of the Greater Chicago area.

August 2020 tied 1976 for 6th driest here since 1871, with a lackluster 0.80 inches coming in 4.10 inches below the normal for the month.

Put a bit differently, August saw just 16 percent of the city’s normal rain at O’Hare, although warm season precipitation varies widely across the area.

Huge rains which accompanied the August 10 derecho came to more than 3 inches in northern counties and to more than 4 inches in southeast Wisconsin, making the moisture situation for August not nearly as dire there.

But at O’Hare, my WGN colleague meteorologist Mark Carroll said July and August saw just 39 percent of the normal amount of rain, where there should have been 8.60 inches of rainfall but instead totals reached just 3.35 inches, ranking the 7th driest since 1941.

When rainfall for the full climatological summer period (June 1 through August 31) is examined on the bigger picture, it also falls short.

Here’s a look at Chicago’s monthly rainfalls for climatological summer 2020 and its departures from normal: June 4.40″ (0.95″ ABOVE normal), July 2.55″ (1.15″ BELOW normal), August 0.80″ (4.10″ BELOW normal).

The tally for the three months at O’Hare was 7.75 inches, when 12.05 inches is considered “normal,” a shortfall of 4.30 inches.

The weather changes next week could be an entirely different story, including the development of a blockbuster mid-continent trough aloft, which is typically the harbinger of markedly wetter weather.

If it’s true, that could be a moisture game-changer, and could also deliver the coolest temperatures here in weeks, with some daytime 60s not out of the question. Interestingly, the last time we had a string of four or more days in the 60s was back in mid-May, three-and-a-half months ago.

So does that mean we’re done with warm weather? Absolutely not. In fact, longer range model runs have the pattern reverting back to a warmer state again in the week after next.

These are Chicago’s “normal” temperatures (high/low in degrees) throughout climatological autumn: Sept. 1: 80/60, Sept. 30: 69/48, Oct. 1: 68/48,Oct. 31: 56/39, Nov. 1: 56/38, Nov. 30: 40/26.

It’s one of the reasons you’ve got to love autumn here! No longer does the area become locked in humid tropical air for weeks on end. Instead, there’s a nice variety!

A model blend total rainfall estimate off the NWS GFS model out to 9 days.