Advisory ends – snow moves off to the east

With the low pressure and associated snow moving off to the east, the Winter Weather Advisory has ended. There are a scattered light showers back to the northwest in Wisconsin that will probably swing down across at least northern sections of the Chicago area this afternoon with partly cloudy skies expected area-wide tonight.

The widespread snow cover of generally 2 to 5-inches is already shrinking due to temperatures working their way into the upper 30s and warmth from the underlying soils. With gusty southwest winds boosting temperatures and abundant sunshine Saturday, snow cover should disappear by tomorrow.

