4:34PM CDT…Norridge (Cook)…Large tree snapped
5:30 – 6PM PM CDT…Whitney and Wolf Lake (Lake CO IN)… 2 to 3-inch diameter limbs down – estimated 60 mph winds
5:50PM CDT…Southern Lake Michigan – 2MI NNE of Town of Pines, IN (c-man station)…wind 46 mph
6:14PM CDT…Evergreen Park (Cook)…several branches down
7:15PM CDT…Weather Bug sites in Des Plaines reported 1.43-inch rain (western) and 1.38-inch rain (Central)
7:30 – 8:30PM CDT…Iroquois CO, IL and SW Benton CO, IN…radar indicated 1.5 to 2.5-inches of rain
…Additional Severe Weather reports trickle in…
4:34PM CDT…Norridge (Cook)…Large tree snapped