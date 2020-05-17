Rains cause flooding across Chicago region, Flash Flood Watch until Monday

Due to recent rains soils are saturated with rainfall runoff into rivers and streams at a high level, many Chicago-area rivers are either nearing bankfull or in flood this Sunday afternoon.

Widespread rainfall totals around an inch were reported earlier Sunday morning, and a half to 1-inch additional rain has fallen by mid-afternoon. These rains are on top of the huge 2- to 5-inch totals we received in the 2-day storm that ended just two days ago.

With an additional 1 to 3-inches of rain possible this Sunday afternoon/evening, a Flash Flood Watch is in effect for most of the Chicago area. Sudden downpours could localized heavy rains could cause rapid flooding of low-lying areas, roads, creeks and viaducts, so be alert for suddenly-changing conditions.

Flash Flood Watch is in effect for most of the Chicago area (dark green-shaded counties) and streams already flowing at bankfull or in flood (light green-shaded segments)

Low pressure extending high into upper levels will move slowly east across Iowa into western Illinois allowing mild southerly moisture-laden air from the Gulf of Mexico to flow into our area while the very cold air aloft will sustain very unstable conditions maintaining waves of strong storms producing occasional heavy downpours during the next 24 hours.

Severe storms will also be possible under these synoptic conditions with the National Storm Prediction Center placing our area in a Marginal to Slight Risk of severe storms and a possibility of tornadoes this Sunday afternoon/evening.

3:45PM Radar Update: Moisture & instabilty are on the increase across NE Illinois at this hour. That combo will lead to intensifying showers & t-storms through 7PM.



Flash Flood threat continues… pic.twitter.com/tau5iLE3AJ — Mike Hamernik (@MikeHamernik) May 17, 2020

A blocking pattern aloft will ensure a very slow eastward movement of this low pressure system out of Illinois into Indiana, meaning we will still be under its influence Monday with showers and associated northeasterly winds driving renewed Lakeshore Flooding.

Moderate flooding is occurring or forecast for segments of the Illinois, Fox, DuPage, and Des Plaines Rivers with Minor flooding in progress or forecast for many other rivers and streams.

Widespread areal Flood Advisories are in effect until later this evening due to occurring and anticipated heavy rains this afternoon/evening that will cause flooding of low-lying areas/basements, low-spots on roads/highways and viaducts.