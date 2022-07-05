

The National Weather Service in Chicago has issued a * Special Marine Warning for... Nearshore Waters from Calumet Harbor to Michigan City... Open Waters from Wilmette Harbor to Michigan City out to Mid Lake... * Until 215 AM CDT. * At 1251 AM CDT, a strong thunderstorm was located over Midway Airport, or near 31st Street Harbor, moving east at 35 knots. HAZARD...Wind gusts to 40 knots. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Small craft could be damaged in briefly higher winds and suddenly higher waves. * Locations impacted include... Indiana Harbor, Calumet Harbor, Michigan City, Burns Harbor, Marina Shores at Dune Harbor and Hammond Marina.

Close Modal Suggest a Correction Suggest a Correction