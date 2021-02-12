Accumulating snow tonight and Saturday – Dangerous cold Saturday night/Sunday

A steady snow will spread over the Chicago area from the west late this afternoon/early evening and continue tonight, gradually ending from the west later Saturday afternoon. Widespread storm total accumulations from 2 to 4-inches are likely with greatest amounts along and north of the I-80 corridor and the NW Indiana snow belt. A pictorial below prepared by the Chicago National Weather Service gives a general idea of expected snowfall distribution.

Following the snow, brisk north winds will bring a reinforcing surge of Arctic-source air Saturday night, which when combined with the fresh blanket of new snow and clearing skies will allow temperatures to fall well below zero in many areas, resulting in dangerous wind chills of -20 to -30-degrees or even colder Sunday morning.

Current Weather Radar Mosaic

Current Temperatures

Current Wind Chill Temps