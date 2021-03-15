Accumulating snow/sleet expected to spread across Chicago area Monday

CHICAGO — The storm system that has dumped 2 to 4-feet of snow across southeast Wyoming and northeast Colorado will be weakened but still carry a punch as it passes south of our area Monday.

A Winter Weather Advisory for 2 to 4-inches of snow is in effect from 10AM to 7PM for western most counties along and west of the interstate-39 corridor (purple-shaded area on the headlined map). We can expect a wet snow possibly mixed with sleet initially to spread over our area from the south and west later this morning into the afternoon, with 1 to 3-inches possibly impacting the early evening commute in areas closer-in, including Chicago and points east (see pictorials below prepared by the Chicago National Weather Service depicting forecast snowfall/sleet/rain amounts and timing).

Strong easterly winds gusting over 30 mph will complicate travel conditions and build waves along the Lake Michigan shoreline. The wintry mix will change over to rain or a rain/wet snow mix before ending from the west later tonight.

For the latest weather updates visit wgntv.com/weather.