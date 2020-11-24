Accumulating snow in some parts of Chicago area

CHICAGO — Snow fell across much of the Chicago area Tuesday morning, accumulating in some parts.

Most areas are expected to have anywhere from 0.5” to 2.5” of snowfall by late morning, with rain taking over and washing much of it away this afternoon.

A Winter Weather Advisory is in place for Kane, DeKalb, and McHenry Counties until 10 a.m. Tuesday.

Rain showers take over by the late morning and scattered rain lingers into the afternoon, overnight, and periods of rainfall on Wednesday. Rainfall totals expected to be at 0.5-2” by the end of Wednesday.

Snowfall reports through 6 a.m. Tuesday:

2.4” Dubuque, IA

2.0” New Lenox

1.7” Homer Glen

1.5” Rockford

1.5” Romeoville

1.5” Aurora

1.0” Batavia

0.8” Ottawa

0.5” Valparaiso

0.4” Lake In The Hills

0.4” CHI- Midway

0.3” La Porte, IN

0.1” CHI- O’Hare

0.0” CHI- River North#ILwx #INwx — Mike Hamernik (@MikeHamernik) November 24, 2020

