Accumulating snow in some parts of Chicago area

CHICAGO — Snow fell across much of the Chicago area Tuesday morning, accumulating in some parts.
Rain is pushing it’s way into Chicagoland, from southwest to northeast through the morning hours.
Most areas are expected to have anywhere from 0.5” to 2.5” of snowfall by late morning, with rain taking over and washing much of it away this afternoon.
A Winter Weather Advisory is in place for Kane, DeKalb, and McHenry Counties until 10 a.m. Tuesday.
Rain showers take over by the late morning and scattered rain lingers into the afternoon, overnight, and periods of rainfall on Wednesday. Rainfall totals expected to be at 0.5-2” by the end of Wednesday.
Snowfall reports through 6 a.m. Tuesday:
