Accumulating snow if headed south into central Illinois today

If you’re headed south into central Illinois today, expect to encounter a 1 to 3-inch band of wet snow or a rain snow mix. Wet snow/light rain will be possible along and south of Interstates 88 and 290, with slushy 1 to 3-inch accumulations farther south across Livingston, Iroquois, Ford and Benton Counties into central Illinois (cream-colored counties on the headlined map).

The precipitation will be situated on the northern edge of a low pressure system tracking east across the Gulf coast states, and will be ending from the west later this afternoon/evening.