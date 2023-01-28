It’s a cloudy Saturday with accumulating light snow throughout the day. Light mixed precipitation more south later to come with northwest wind gusts up to 10-15 mph.

WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY for northern and western Chicagoland from 9:00 a.m. a until 3:00 a.m. Sunday.

High: near 30

Snow Forecast

Saturday Night: Snow increasing, especially north. 2-6″. Wintry mix south. Trace to 1″. NE 10-15 mph. Low: 18

Sunday: Colder & breezy with snow showers in lakeside areas. N 10-15 mph. High: 25

Extended outlook calls for clouds to continue on Monday with some of the coldest temps so far in 2023 with lows near zero or a bit below and highs only getting into the mid-teens. More sunshine on Tuesday, but our temps stay cold with lows in the single digits and highs again in the mid to upper teens. Not quite as cold on Wednesday with highs in the 20s.