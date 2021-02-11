Accumulating snow across the Chicago area this evening – enhanced 2 to 4-inches lake-effect snowfall along the Illinois Lake Michigan shoreline

Snow will spread over northeast Illinois into northwest Indiana this Thursday evening with a Winter Weather Advisory for Lake, Du Page, and northern and central Cook Counties until Midnight CST. An upper-level disturbance will spread system-snow across our area from the west this evening, while at the same time brisk north to northeast winds will drive lake-effect snow showers enhancing snowfall along the Illinois Lake Michigan shoreline. Two to 4-inches, perhaps more will likely fall in the Advisory area with 1 to 2-inches elsewhere (see pictorial below produced by the Chicago National Weather Service).
After midnight system snow will gradually move off to the east, and lake-effect snow should slowly diminish.