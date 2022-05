SPECIAL WEATHER STATEMENT NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE CHICAGO/ROMEOVILLE 544 PM CDT WED MAY 25 2022 ILZ008-252315- OGLE IL- 544 PM CDT WED MAY 25 2022 ...A STRONG THUNDERSTORM WILL IMPACT PORTIONS OF WESTERN OGLE COUNTY THROUGH 615 PM CDT... AT 544 PM CDT, DOPPLER RADAR WAS TRACKING A STRONG THUNDERSTORM NEAR POLO, MOVING NORTHEAST AT 40 MPH. HAZARD...WINDS IN EXCESS OF 40 MPH. SOURCE...RADAR INDICATED. IMPACT...GUSTY WINDS COULD KNOCK DOWN TREE LIMBS AND BLOW AROUND UNSECURED OBJECTS. LOCATIONS IMPACTED INCLUDE... BYRON, MOUNT MORRIS, POLO, FORRESTON, LEAF RIVER, ADELINE AND BAILEYVILLE. THIS INCLUDES... WHITE PINES STATE PARK. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... IF OUTDOORS, CONSIDER SEEKING SHELTER INSIDE A BUILDING. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH

Close Modal Suggest a Correction Suggest a Correction