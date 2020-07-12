WATCH LIVE
…A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 945 PM CDT FOR NORTHWESTERN LIVINGSTON…NORTHEASTERN LA SALLE…SOUTHEASTERN LEE AND SOUTHERN DE KALB COUNTIES…

At 928 PM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line
extending from near Shabbona to Sheridan to near Seneca to 8 miles
southeast of Marseilles, moving east at 45 mph.

HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts.

SOURCE...Radar indicated.

IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees.

Locations impacted include...
Ottawa, Streator, Pontiac, Sandwich, Marseilles, Sheridan, Shabbona,
Lake Holiday, Seneca, Hinckley, Somonauk, Earlville, Waterman,
Serena, Flanagan, South Streator, Leland, Paw Paw, Grand Ridge and
Naplate.

