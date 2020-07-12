WATCH LIVE
…A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 945 PM CDT FOR NORTHWESTERN LIVINGSTON…LA SALLE…EASTERN LEE AND SOUTHERN DE KALB COUNTIES…

At 841 PM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line
extending from near Oregon to near Mendota to near McNabb to near
Rome, moving east at 50 mph. Winds in Mendota have been estimated at
60 to 70 mph with this line of storms.

HAZARD...70 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail.

SOURCE...Spotter reported and radar indicated.

IMPACT...Expect considerable tree damage. Wind damage is also likely
         to mobile homes, roofs, and outbuildings.

Locations impacted include...
Ottawa, Streator, Pontiac, Peru, La Salle, Sandwich, Mendota,
Marseilles, Sheridan, Shabbona, Lake Holiday, Oglesby, Seneca,
Hinckley, Somonauk, Earlville, Waterman, North Utica, Serena and
Flanagan.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

This is a DANGEROUS SITUATION. These storms are producing widespread
wind damage across western Illnois. SEEK SHELTER NOW inside a sturdy
structure and stay away from windows.

