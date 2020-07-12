…A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 945 PM CDT FOR NORTHWESTERN LIVINGSTON…LA SALLE…EASTERN LEE AND SOUTHERN DE KALB COUNTIES…

At 841 PM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from near Oregon to near Mendota to near McNabb to near Rome, moving east at 50 mph. Winds in Mendota have been estimated at 60 to 70 mph with this line of storms. HAZARD...70 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Spotter reported and radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect considerable tree damage. Wind damage is also likely to mobile homes, roofs, and outbuildings. Locations impacted include... Ottawa, Streator, Pontiac, Peru, La Salle, Sandwich, Mendota, Marseilles, Sheridan, Shabbona, Lake Holiday, Oglesby, Seneca, Hinckley, Somonauk, Earlville, Waterman, North Utica, Serena and Flanagan. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... This is a DANGEROUS SITUATION. These storms are producing widespread wind damage across western Illnois. SEEK SHELTER NOW inside a sturdy structure and stay away from windows.

