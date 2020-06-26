WATCH LIVE
A Severe Thunderstorm Warning remains in effect until 6PM CDT for eastern Ogle County

..A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 600 PM CDT
FOR EASTERN OGLE COUNTY...

At 529 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Hillcrest, or 7
miles northwest of Rochelle, moving east at 45 mph.

HAZARD...Golf ball size hail and 70 mph wind gusts.

SOURCE...Radar indicated.

IMPACT...People and animals outdoors will be injured. Expect hail
         damage to roofs, siding, windows, and vehicles. Expect
         considerable tree damage. Wind damage is also likely to
         mobile homes, roofs, and outbuildings.

This severe storm will be near...
  Rochelle and Hillcrest around 535 PM CDT.

Other locations impacted by this severe thunderstorm include Creston
and Davis Junction.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Prepare immediately for large hail and damaging winds. People outside
should move to a shelter, inside a strong building and away from
windows.

