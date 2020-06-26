A Severe Thunderstorm Warning remains in effect until 6PM CDT for eastern Ogle County

..A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 600 PM CDT FOR EASTERN OGLE COUNTY... At 529 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Hillcrest, or 7 miles northwest of Rochelle, moving east at 45 mph. HAZARD...Golf ball size hail and 70 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...People and animals outdoors will be injured. Expect hail damage to roofs, siding, windows, and vehicles. Expect considerable tree damage. Wind damage is also likely to mobile homes, roofs, and outbuildings. This severe storm will be near... Rochelle and Hillcrest around 535 PM CDT. Other locations impacted by this severe thunderstorm include Creston and Davis Junction. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Prepare immediately for large hail and damaging winds. People outside should move to a shelter, inside a strong building and away from windows.

