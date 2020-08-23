…A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 530 PM CDT FOR SOUTH CENTRAL LAKE AND NORTH CENTRAL COOK COUNTIES…

At 508 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Prospect Heights, or over Wheeling, moving east at 10 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include... Arlington Heights, Palatine, Des Plaines, Mount Prospect, Glenview, Buffalo Grove, Wheeling, Northbrook, Highland Park, Wilmette, Vernon Hills, Rolling Meadows, Deerfield, Prospect Heights, Long Grove, Lincolnshire, Northfield, Riverwoods and Bannockburn. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building.