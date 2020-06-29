A Severe Thunderstorm warning remains in effect until 5:15PM CDT for northern Lake County in NW Indiana

...A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 515 PM CDT FOR NORTHERN LAKE COUNTY... At 440 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Gary, moving northeast at 15 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include... Hammond, Gary, Merrillville, East Chicago, Schererville, Hobart, Highland, Munster, Griffith, Lake Station and Whiting. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building.