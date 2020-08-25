..A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 AM CDT FOR NORTHEASTERN DUPAGE AND NORTH CENTRAL COOK COUNTIES…

. At 436 AM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Park Ridge, moving southeast at 35 mph. Multiple spotters reported gusts of 50 to 55 mph with this storm. The storm appears to be gradually weakening. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and penny size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include... Arlington Heights, Evanston, Skokie, Des Plaines, Mount Prospect, Glenview, Elmhurst, Lombard, Ohare Airport, Carol Stream, Park Ridge, Addison, Glendale Heights, Northbrook, Elk Grove Village, Niles, Glen Ellyn, Wilmette, Melrose Park and Franklin Park. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building.

