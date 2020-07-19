…A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1230 PM CDT FOR EASTERN NEWTON AND JASPER COUNTIES…

At 1201 PM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from near DeMotte to Remington, moving east at 50 mph. A spotter reported a measured wind gust of 85 mph near Lewiston, close to Rensselear. This is a very dangerous storm with the potential for significant damage with winds of this magnitude. HAZARD...70 to 80 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Trained weather spotters. IMPACT...Expect considerable tree damage. Damage is likely to mobile homes, roofs, and outbuildings. Locations impacted include... Rensselaer, Remington, Roselawn, Goodland, Brook, Hanging Grove, Collegeville, Mount Ayr, Foresman, Fair Oaks, Parr and Baileys Corner.

Close Modal Suggest a Correction Suggest a Correction