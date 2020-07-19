…A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1130 AM CDT FOR WESTERN WILL COUNTY…

At 1116 AM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Mokena, moving east at 55 mph. Winds of 52 mph was reported in Shorewood, and to 48 mph at Romeoville. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include... Joliet, Orland Park, Romeoville, Plainfield, Lockport, New Lenox, Homer Glen, Mokena, Channahon, Minooka, Wilmington, Crest Hill, Shorewood, Manhattan, Ingalls Park, Diamond, Elwood, Preston Heights, Fairmont and Rockdale.