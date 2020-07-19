…A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1130 AM CDT FOR WESTERN WILL COUNTY…

The National Weather Service in Chicago has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for... Newton County in northwestern Indiana... Jasper County in northwestern Indiana... * Until 1230 PM CDT. * At 1146 AM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from near Roselawn to near Kentland, moving east at 50 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include...…