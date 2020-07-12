…A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1115 PM CDT/1215 AM EDT/ FOR SOUTHEASTERN WILL…KANKAKEE…IROQUOIS… BENTON…NEWTON…SOUTHERN PORTER…LAKE AND JASPER COUNTIES…

At 1037 PM CDT/1137 PM EDT/, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from University Park to Hoopeston, moving east at 40 mph. A personal weather station reported 68 mph winds near Cissna Park in south central Iroquois county, though no reports of damage have been received yet. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include... Merrillville, Valparaiso, Schererville, Hobart, Kankakee, Crown Point, Park Forest, Mokena, Bourbonnais, Frankfort, Bradley, Cedar Lake, Steger, Lowell, Manteno, Rensselaer, Watseka, Peotone, DeMotte and Hebron.

Close Modal Suggest a Correction Suggest a Correction