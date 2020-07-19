…A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1115 AM CDT FOR KENDALL AND EASTERN GRUNDY COUNTIES…

At 1105 AM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from near Plainfield to near Braceville extending west to Millbrook , moving east at 60 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Trained weather spotters. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include... Aurora, Joliet, Plainfield, Oswego, Yorkville, Morris, Channahon, Minooka, Plano, Sandwich, Braidwood, Coal City, Montgomery, Boulder Hill, Diamond, Gardner, Mazon, Braceville, South Wilmington and Godley.