…A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1115 AM CDT FOR KENDALL AND EASTERN GRUNDY COUNTIES…

At 1105 AM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line
extending from near Plainfield to near Braceville extending west to
Millbrook , moving east at 60 mph.

HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts.

SOURCE...Trained weather spotters.

IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees.

Locations impacted include...
Aurora, Joliet, Plainfield, Oswego, Yorkville, Morris, Channahon,
Minooka, Plano, Sandwich, Braidwood, Coal City, Montgomery, Boulder
Hill, Diamond, Gardner, Mazon, Braceville, South Wilmington and
Godley.

