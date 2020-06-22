A Severe Thunderstorm warning remains in effect for central Will County until 2:30PM CDT

..A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 230 PM CDT FOR CENTRAL WILL COUNTY... At 157 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Mokena, moving northeast at 25 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and penny size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include... Joliet, Orland Park, Tinley Park, Lockport, New Lenox, Mokena, Frankfort, University Park, Ingalls Park, Manhattan, Rockdale, Goodings Grove, Frankfort Square and Preston Heights.