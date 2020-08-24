A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 815 PM CDT FOR NORTHEASTERN DUPAGE AND NORTHWESTERN COOK COUNTIES…

At 743 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Schaumburg, and is nearly stationary. Torrential rainfall is occurring with this storm, and may lead to localized instances of flash flooding given this storm`s slow movement. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways! HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include... Arlington Heights, Schaumburg, Palatine, Des Plaines, Mount Prospect, Hoffman Estates, Glenview, Streamwood, Hanover Park, Addison, Elk Grove Village, Rolling Meadows, Roselle, Bloomingdale, Bensenville, Prospect Heights, Wood Dale, Itasca, Inverness and Medinah.