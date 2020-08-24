A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 815 PM CDT FOR NORTHEASTERN DUPAGE AND NORTHWESTERN COOK COUNTIES…

Weather

by:

Posted: / Updated: 
At 743 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Schaumburg,
and is nearly stationary. Torrential rainfall is occurring with this
storm, and may lead to localized instances of flash flooding given
this storm`s slow movement. Do not drive your vehicle through
flooded roadways!

HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail.

SOURCE...Radar indicated.

IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to
         roofs, siding, and trees.

Locations impacted include...
Arlington Heights, Schaumburg, Palatine, Des Plaines, Mount Prospect,
Hoffman Estates, Glenview, Streamwood, Hanover Park, Addison, Elk
Grove Village, Rolling Meadows, Roselle, Bloomingdale, Bensenville,
Prospect Heights, Wood Dale, Itasca, Inverness and Medinah.

Share this story

Popular

Latest News

More News