…A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 500 AM CDT FOR SOUTHERN LAKE…NORTHERN DUPAGE AND NORTHWESTERN COOK COUNTIES…

Weather

by:

Posted: / Updated: 
At 419 AM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Arlington
Heights, moving southeast at 35 mph. This storm has shown a gradual
weakening trend recently.

HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail.

SOURCE...Radar indicated.

IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to
         roofs, siding, and trees.

Locations impacted include...
Elgin, Arlington Heights, Evanston, Schaumburg, Palatine, Skokie, Des
Plaines, Mount Prospect, Hoffman Estates, Glenview, Elmhurst,
Lombard, Buffalo Grove, Bartlett, Ohare Airport, Streamwood, Carol
Stream, Hanover Park, Wheeling and Park Ridge.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a
building.

Share this story

Popular

Latest News

More News