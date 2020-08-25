…A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 500 AM CDT FOR SOUTHERN LAKE…NORTHERN DUPAGE AND NORTHWESTERN COOK COUNTIES…

CHICAGO — The band of showers and thunderstorms tracking southeast through southeastern Wisconsin and northeast Illinois will continue to move through and east of the area by 7-8AM CST this Tuesday morning.

A few strong storms have produced wind gusts in excess of 50 mph with minor damage to trees reported . As of 5AM CDT storms appear to be weakening, but gusty winds to 40 mph still could occur in the strongest storms as they continue over the area and move out over southern Lake Michigan.