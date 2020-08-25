…A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 500 AM CDT FOR SOUTHERN LAKE…NORTHERN DUPAGE AND NORTHWESTERN COOK COUNTIES…

At 419 AM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Arlington Heights, moving southeast at 35 mph. This storm has shown a gradual weakening trend recently. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include... Elgin, Arlington Heights, Evanston, Schaumburg, Palatine, Skokie, Des Plaines, Mount Prospect, Hoffman Estates, Glenview, Elmhurst, Lombard, Buffalo Grove, Bartlett, Ohare Airport, Streamwood, Carol Stream, Hanover Park, Wheeling and Park Ridge. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building.