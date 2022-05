BULLETIN - IMMEDIATE BROADCAST REQUESTED SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE CHICAGO/ROMEOVILLE 533 PM CDT WED MAY 25 2022 THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE IN CHICAGO HAS ISSUED A * SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING FOR... EASTERN KANKAKEE COUNTY IN NORTHEASTERN ILLINOIS... NORTHEASTERN IROQUOIS COUNTY IN EAST CENTRAL ILLINOIS... NORTHWESTERN NEWTON COUNTY IN NORTHWESTERN INDIANA... SOUTHWESTERN LAKE COUNTY IN NORTHWESTERN INDIANA... * UNTIL 615 PM CDT. * AT 532 PM CDT, A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WAS LOCATED NEAR MOROCCO, MOVING NORTH AT 45 MPH. HAZARD...60 MPH WIND GUSTS AND PENNY SIZE HAIL. SOURCE...RADAR INDICATED. IMPACT...EXPECT DAMAGE TO ROOFS, SIDING, AND TREES. * LOCATIONS IMPACTED INCLUDE... LOWELL, MANTENO, MOMENCE, MOROCCO, LAKE VILLAGE, GRANT PARK, ST. ANNE, HOPKINS PARK, SUN RIVER TERRACE, BEAVERVILLE, DONOVAN, SCHNEIDER AND SUMAVA RESORTS. INCLUDING THE FOLLOWING INTERSTATE... I-57 BETWEEN MILE MARKERS 323 AND 324. THIS INCLUDES... US 41 DRAGWAY. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... FOR YOUR PROTECTION MOVE TO AN INTERIOR ROOM ON THE LOWEST FLOOR OF A BUILDING. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...0.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH

