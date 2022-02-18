A second cold morning to follow Thursday’s snowfall. Gusty southwest winds bring a significant warmup Sunday before colder temperatures return. First of two potential systems for next week expected to arrive Monday afternoon.

Weather
Posted: / Updated:
CLICK TO ENLARGE

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Popular

Latest News

More News