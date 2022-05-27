Chicago will see a return to summerlike warmth as the “unofficial” start of summer begins with the Memorial Day Holiday weekend.

Clouds and the pesky, slow-moving low-pressure system responsible for day-to-day showers since Wednesday is finally departing the area Friday evening. Friday saw a cool day with temperatures only peaking in the low 60s, a level more than 10 degrees below normal.

Big Warm Up On The Way

The area will build toward 90-deg temps Sunday afternoon, Monday (Memorial Day) and Tuesday.

The longest string of consecutive 90-deg temperatures since late last summer prepares to put in an appearance as early Sunday afternoon. It is likely to last through Tuesday and could produce a Memorial Day high within striking distance of Chicago’s top Memorial Day temperature of 95-degrees, last set in 2012.

It is worth noting, only 10 of the past 80 Memorial Days have seen peak afternoon readings in the 90s.

And with a dome of hot air building high into the atmosphere above Chicago and forcing the rain-organizing jet stream winds well west of Chicago, dry weather and plentiful sun appear a good bet this weekend into most of Tuesday before an approaching cold front brings the next chance of showers and thunderstorms.