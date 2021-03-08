‘A real taste of spring’ Skilling says stretch of 60-plus degree days ahead this week

Finally! A real taste of spring weather! What a set of days we have coming weatherwise!
Chicago’s warmest temps of the year are ahead this week! And it will be the longest string of consecutive 60+-degree days in nearly four months!
Temps are to be mild enough that some may even dare to open windows a bit in the afternoons from Monday into Thursday.
The four consecutive 60 degree days will be the first time that’s happened since an eight-day string of consecutive 60-degree (many of them 70-degree-plus) which extended from November 3 through 10. (Chicago O’Hare highs then were: 69, 74, 71, 74, 72, 76, 76 and 75 respectively).
To quantify the change in temps from Monday through Thursday this week compared to Monday through Thursday last week, temps are predicted to average nearly 20-degrees warmer in the coming week.
That kind of change is nothing to shake a stick at–that’s a really nice warm-up! And it’s a special treat coming in the wake of winter 2020-21’s coldest spell, the 16 day arctic blast which hit February 5 and ran through Feb 20.
But the influx of milder air—first of Pacific origin, then from mid-week forward featuring incoming Gulf moisture on strong “SSW” winds Wednesday into Thursday, is to bring to an end what will by Wednesday have been a 17-day run of little or no precipitation here.
A cooler/colder more unsettled run of weather with some active spring storm systems appear likely to follow this week’s warm spell.
We have a weakening La Nina running in the equatorial Pacific and central U.S. springs have been known to be active weather producers in similar periods in the past.
And a reminder, Daylight Savings Time returns at 2 a.m. CDT this coming Sunday morning. Now there’s a sign spring is here!
