A Moderate Risk of severe storms across the Chicago area this Monday afternoon/early evening – Severe Thunderstorm Watch in effect until 7PM CDT

The National Storm Prediction Center has upgraded the Chicago area to a Moderate Risk of severe thunderstorms this Monday afternoon and evening – placing the entire Chicago area of northeast Illinois into NW Indiana under a Severe Thunderstorm Watch until 7PM CDT. The Severe Thunderstorm Watch is also in effect for portions of southern Wisconsin and eastern Iowa and adjoin areas of Lake Michigan.

Under a Moderate Risk of Severe Storms (red-shaded area on the map below) – indications are there will be a 45% chance of severe storms within 25 miles of a given location.

A Mesoscale Convective System over Iowa has produced a Derecho-type synoptic condition that will involve a wide band of fast-moving extremely strong thunderstorms, moving east as fast as 50 mph, producing winds of 80 to 100 mph in the strongest storms. A few tornadoes are possible as well as instances of large damaging hail.

Risk of Severe Storms Monday Afternoon/Evening

Regional Weather radar Mosaic