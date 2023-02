CHICAGO — It’s going to be a cloudy and breezy Monday with temps in the 40s. Winds are going up to 15 mph with gusts of 30 mph.

Weather will stay cloudy and windy going into the night. Chances of showers with rising temps up to 36. Winds 20-25 mph

Tuesday: Mostly cloudy, breezy with light morning showers. High is 43 with winds up to 15-20 mph with gusts of 30 mph.