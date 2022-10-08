Frost occurred in most portions of NE Illinois and NW Indiana early this Saturday morning. Freezing temperatures were observed at several airport locations along and west of the Fox River Valley and inland southern locations. As of 7 AM the coldest airport temperatures were a 26 degree reading at Rochelle and 27 at Aurora/Sugar Grove. In the heart of Chicago temps were the coldest since late April, bottoming out at 38 degrees at both O’Hare and Midway.

The center of a broad cool high pressure air mass extending from the northern Rockies to the east coast was directly overhead here. Skies were clear most of the night and some scattered clouds that moved into the area around sunrise didn’t affect the lowest temperatures that had already been recorded a little earlier.

Following is a list of lowest temps recorded this morning at area airport locations

Location/Lowest temp

Rochelle….26

Aurora/Sugar Grove….27

Pontiac …28

Morris/Washburn….29

Joliet….30

Romeoville/Lewis Univ….30

Rockford….30

Freeport….30

Sterling/Rock Falls….30

Peru/Ottawa….31

Kankakee….31

DeKalb….32

Lansing….32

Du Page/West Chicago….33

Waukegan….34”

Wheeling/Palwaukee….36

O’Hare….38

Midway….38





NW Indiana:

Rensselaer….32

Gary….32

Valparaiso….34

SE Wisconsin:

Burlington/Lake Geneva….28

Kenosha….28

Janesville….32