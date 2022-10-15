With weak high pressure overhead, clear skies and light winds temps dropped into the lower 30s across NE Illinois into NW Indiana early this Saturday morning. Lowest readings occurred along and west of the Fox River Valley where lowest 29-degree readings were recorded at Aurora/ Sugar Grove and Rochelle. Chicago’s official observation point at O’Hare International airport reported a low of 36 degrees – this was the coldest at that location since last April 27 when the temperature dropped to 33 degrees. The normal low for this date is 46-degrees.

Remember these temps are taken about 5 feet above the ground so readings at grass or surface level will be a few degrees colder – this means that freezing temps probably occurred at many area locations at ground level this morning.

Following are low temps recorded at area airport locations this morning:

Aurora/Sugar Grove….29

Rochelle….29

Sterling/Rock Falls….30

DeKalb….32

Freeport….32

Rockford….32

Peru/Ottawa….33

Du Page/West Chicago….33

Morris/Washburn….33

Pontiac….33

Lansing….34

Kankakee….34

Romeoville/Lewis Univ….34

Waukegan….34

Joliet….36

O’Hare….36

Palwaukee/Wheeling….36

Midway….38



NW Indiana:

Rensselaer…32

Valparaiso….35

Gary….36

SE Wisconsin:

Burlington/Lake Geneva….32

Kenosha….32

Janesville….32