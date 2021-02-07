A frigid Sunday morning across the Chicago area

Early this Sunday morning with arctic air following Saturday’s snowfall, clear skies and light NW winds temperatures dropped well below zero over the fresh snow cover across northeast Illinois into NW Indiana. The lowest temperature of -16 was reported at Aurora/Sugar Grove and Freeport and the coldest wind chill -36 degrees was also reported at Aurora/Sugar Grove. Going at first farther north into Wisconsin and then west into Minnesota, temperatures and winds chills were increasingly more frigid.
Following is a list of area and nearby state airport locations with their lowest temperature and coldest wind chills this morning.
Location/low temp/coldest wind chill
Aurora/Sugar Grove…-16/-36
Freeport….-16/-29
DeKalb…-14/-33
Morris/Washburn…-14/-29
Rochelle…-13/-29
Sterling/Rock Falls…-13/-29
Rensselaer IN….-13/-23
Janesville WI…-13/-29
Peru/Ottawa…-12/-27
Pontiac…-12/-29
Kenosha WI…-11/-26
Rockford….-11/-29
Du Page/West Chicago….-10/-29
Kankakee…-10/-24
Waukegan…-9/-25
Joliet…-8/-20
O’Hare…-7/-24
Palwaukee/Wheeling….-7/-25
Midway….-6/-25
Lansing…-6/-22
Valparaiso IN -6/-24
Burlington WI…-5/-22
Gary IN…-4/-22
More Frigid:
Sparta WI…-28/-32
Black River Falls WI…-25/-36
Solon Springs WI…-26/-42
Most Frigid
Park Rapids MN…-30/-51
Orr MN…-29/-49
Baudette MN…-28/-50
Bemidji MN…-27/-47
Ely MN…-27/-49